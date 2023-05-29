Talk about talent! Hailee Steinfeld has both acting and singing skills that have landed her roles in Blockbuster films over the years and has acquired a large fan base. The California native, who has 20.5 million Instagram followers as of publication, has made a profitable income since her standout role in True Grit in 2013. Keep reading to find out Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth and how she makes money!

What Is Hailee Steinfeld’s Net Worth?

The “Starving” songstress has an estimated net worth of $12 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Hailee Steinfeld Make Money?

The Billboard Music Award winner earns a large portion of her income from her acting and singing career.

Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Hailee began acting as a child, landing commercials and small appearances on TV shows. Her role as Mattie in the Western series True Grit really put her on the map and even led her to win a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Young Performer in 2011. Additionally, Hailee also made history for being the youngest person to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, but did not take home the honor.

Four years later, the entertainer joined the cast of Pitch Perfect 2, where she debuted her stunning vocals and she reprised her role for the franchise’s third film.

Hailee appeared in the film The Edge of Seventeen in 2018 and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

In 2018, Hailee landed a voice acting role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When Did Hailee Steinfeld Start Her Music Career?

After receiving high recognition and praise for her work in Pitch Perfect 2, Hailee signed with Republic Records in May 2015 and released her debut single “Love Myself” later that year.

The catchy pop hit dominated the radio and was an ​empowering song for women and girls of all ages … until she revealed the NSFW meaning of the tune.

“I think for me the song just has a really strong self-empowerment message, and whether you take that as something physical or not, it basically means the same thing … It’s about being able to provide for yourself and knowing how much power there is in that,” she told Vice’s Noisy in October 2015.

Since then, Hailee released hits like “Starving,” “Let Me Go” and released her EP, Half Written Story, in May 2020 and has collaborated with artists like .Anderson Paak, Joe Jonas and Benny Blanco.

What Other Ways Does Hailee Steinfeld Make Money?

Hailey was the face of the high fashion brand Miu Miu and is currently a partner for Core Water.