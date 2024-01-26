25 Richest Celebrities: List of Wealthiest Hollywood Stars

Money talks! Celebrities have reached billionaire status more often over the past years and there still are a ton of stars within arm’s length of the tax bracket.

It may come as no surprise, but Taylor Swift is one of the richest entertainers in Hollywood. The Grammy winner’s chart-topping songs have not only added a few commas to her net worth, but her 2023 Eras tour even boosted the American economy.

That being said, Taylor’s massive income didn’t land her in the top ​three wealthiest celebrities. Keep scrolling to see the 25 richest Hollywood stars and find out how they spend their racks … on racks … on racks.