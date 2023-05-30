Growing up in the public eye! Hailee Steinfeld made her Hollywood debut in 2010 when starring as Mattie Ross in True Grit. She’s since continued her rise to stardom, but has the California native ever gotten plastic surgery?

While Hailee has never spoken publicly about getting work done, she’s changed a lot since her first major role and throughout her transition into adulthood.

“Nothing in my life, in fact, has changed — other than my schedule,” Hailee told People in 2021 about her rise to fame, noting that the biggest thing she’s missed out on over the years were high school events, but has “definitely made up for it” with her red carpet moments.

“I remember all my friends were going to a winter formal or a home­coming dance, and I was either at home or work­ing,” she shared at the time, recalling her 2011 Oscars gown. “I think about the dress that I was so excited about and was made so per­fectly [by Marchesa]. I remember the red carpet and how freaking massive it felt and then getting in there and sitting around the most iconic and incredible people.”

Hailee might be a household name now, but she’s not letting fame get to her head.

“The people in my life, family and my close inner circle have remained the same; they’re my rock, and they’re keeping me grounded,” the Pitch Perfect alum told People in the same interview. “They love and care about me and will whip me back into shape if I ever step out of line.”

Aside from her acting projects, Hailee has become a singer, releasing her Half Written Story EP in May 2020. But it’s unclear if she has plans for more music in the near future.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general,” Hailee told Cosmopolitan in her 2021 cover story. “So, that’s what I’m after. I’m painting the picture of what all that looks like.”

In May 2023, Hailee started making headlines for her dating life after being spotted out with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine. It’s weird talking about it because it’s been in my head for so long,” she told Cosmo. “A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one’s self. But I also think there’s power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Hailee’s transformation over the years.