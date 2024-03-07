Josh Allen explained that a wardrobe malfunction caused him to rush out of his car during a date night with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in Paris.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, faced backlash when he was seen quickly getting out of a car and entering a hotel as Hailee, 27, was left behind. After the moment was shared via TikTok, several fans took to the comments section to slam Josh for not being a good boyfriend. “Josh isn’t being like gentlemen here, not even hold her hand, or helping her out of the car. He needs to take some man lessons from Travis Kelce on how to treat your lady,” one person wrote, referencing the Kansas City Chiefs player’s romance with Taylor Swift.

Shortly after the clip went viral, Josh took to X to reveal why he was in such a rush. “My pants ripped at dinner,” he wrote alongside sad and laughing emojis. “Didn’t want cheeks out … I love Paris.”

Several fans responded by pointing out that he had his jacket wrapped around his hips to seemingly hide the rip.

The date night marked a rare public outing for Josh and Hailee, who were first romantically linked in May 2023 when they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner together in New York City. “Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” an insider told Us Weekly in June 2023, adding that they “laugh a ton” and are “always smiling” when they’re together.

“Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in,” the source shared about the Pitch Perfect star.

The couple has continued to keep a low profile, though were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, in July 2023. After photos from their getaway circulated online, Josh admitted that he was uncomfortable with the attention their relationship has received.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the professional athlete said while appearing on an August 2023 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Mega Agency

He added that their vacation took a weird turn when he spotted paparazzi taking photos of them. “They were on a boat,” Josh recalled of the photographers. “I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. No privacy. What is wrong with people?”

Despite keeping details of their romance out of the spotlight, Hailee has supported Josh at his games and even traveled to London in October 2023 to cheer him on at the team’s international game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.