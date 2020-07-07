Couple goals! Country music singer Maren Morris has skyrocketed to fame in the last couple of years and her husband, Ryan Hurd, has been right there with her. From the CMA Awards to the Grammys, the adorable duo never misses an opportunity to publicly support one another. They got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Hayes, in March 2019. So who is Maren’s hunky hubby? He’s also a singer and songwriter and appears to be the total package.

Ryan, 33, is from Kalamazoo, Michigan and is known for songs like “To a T,” “Her Name Was Summer” and “Love in a Bar.” He’s an RCA recording artist and, according to his personal site, “a rough-cut romantic.” His personality, much like his music, is “simultaneously amiable and distant, respectful and edgy, commanding and supportive.” In addition, he’s also written songs for big names in the country music biz like Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan. Not too shabby!

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

While it’s obvious Maren, 30, and Ryan are both super talented musically, they’re also amazing parents. When the duo revealed on Instagram that the “My Church” songstress was expecting, the Midwest native gushed over his gorgeous partner. “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her … cannot believe this life with this girl,” he captioned a photo of the two from what looked to be a maternity shoot. “Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

The couple first met back in 2013 and took their friendship to the next level in 2015. They got engaged two years later. “We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable,” Maren told People in January 2017.

Now that the couple is officially a family of three, Ryan has become protective of his brood. In July 2020, Ry defended his wife after she received backlash for drinking an alcoholic beverage alongside their 3-month-old son on a pool floatie.

“I’d just like to say my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in one foot of water being held by an adult with five people watching so she could get a picture,” he shared via Twitter on July 2. “Hayes has two coast guard-approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it,” he continued before adding another tweet: “Later, nerds.”

Ladies, get yourself a man like Ryan! Keep being the cutest, you two.