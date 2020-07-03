What a keeper! Maren Morris‘ husband, Ryan Hurd, defended his wife after she received backlash for drinking an alcoholic beverage alongside their 3-month-old son, Hayes, on a pool floatie.

“I’d just like to say my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in one foot of water being held by an adult with five people watching so she could get a picture,” he shared via Twitter on July 2.

Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020

Ryan reiterated the fact they were super cautious. “Hayes has two coast guard-approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it,” he continued before adding a third tweet. “Later, nerds.”

Maren also addressed the backlash when singer Mickey Guyton sent her a kind message. “Don’t let them come for you, sis,” read the encouraging tweet. “You’re an amazing mother and those that have something to say don’t deserve to see this beautiful life you created in love.”

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Twitter

The “In the Middle” artist replied, “Thanks, babe. I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

Maren and Ryan welcomed their baby boy on March 23, and since then, she’s been sharing adorable photos of him. Additionally, the country star has also been flaunting her post-baby body.

Less than two months after giving birth, Maren shared a snap rockin’ a crop top while holding a glass of wine in one hand and Hayes in the other. “Turns out, my name CAN be mama today,” she captioned the pic on May 11.

During her pregnancy, Maren often spoke candidly about her changing body. “I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with @erinoprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I’m [5-foot-1] and have gained [40 pounds], and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Pregnant or not — she looks amazing either way!