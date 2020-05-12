Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

We see you, Maren Morris! The newly minted mom flaunted her post-baby body in a crop top and high-waisted sweatpants while posing with her newborn, Hayes Andrew, and a glass of wine. “Turns out, my name CAN be mama today,” the country singer, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 11, referencing the popular Highwomen’s song.

Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child on March 23. While the “GIRL” artist is totally embracing motherhood, her body did undergo some major changes during pregnancy. In February, Maren revealed that although she “tried to eat relatively clean” and work out, she gained “40 pounds” while carrying Hayes. However, the Texas native assured she “wouldn’t change a thing.”

Ryan, 33, was a big supporter of Maren’s pregnancy cravings. “I enjoy this part of it,” he told E! News at the 2019 Country Music Awards. “This is fun for me!”At the time, his wife’s go-to snacks included “rich, carby” foods like macaroni and cheese, ice cream and Shake Shack. “I mean, I crave the same crap that I ate before … just in bigger quantities,” Maren joked on the red carpet.

Even with those indulgences, the Billboard Music Award winner worked with personal trainer Erin Oprea closely throughout her pregnancy. “I strongly encourage pregnant women to clear exercise through their doctor,” Erin explained to Life & Style in November 2019. “Once cleared, we continue making pretty muscles while getting in those steps. Everything you do now, will make things easier at birth and getting back in shape after. Plus, your joints will feel better, too.”

Clearly, Maren is back on her grind and of course, her followers can’t help but take notice. “You look amazing, girl!” one user gushed on her post. “Wow! Slay all day,” added another. “You are stunning, Maren,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Woah! Hot mom alert.”

We couldn’t agree more! Keep killing it, Maren.

