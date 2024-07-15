Maren Morris Posed in Wardrobe Malfunction Skirt Selfie

Maren Morris caused quite a stir over the weekend when footage of her wardrobe malfunction during a 4th of July performance went viral on TikTok. However, it wasn’t the first time she sported the daring denim skirt.

The “Girl” singer, 34, took to Instagram on May 19 to lead a carousel with a mirror selfie in which she sported the high-slit denim maxi skirt, a black tie-front top with a lace trim, black heels and a matching belt. Maren stuck one leg out and pointed her foot, elongating the stem.

“Yeah, I guess that’s my church skirt,” she captioned the post, which also included photos of plants, friends at a dinner table, a kitchen and more. Maren tagged the location as Nashville, Tennessee.

In the comments of the post, fans gushed over the outfit. “My kinda church,” one fan wrote.

“This fit,” another user added with a fire emoji. “Gorgeous girl and what a wonderful skirt!” a third fan commented.

Maren shared the selfie six weeks before she wore the skirt with a black plunging halter top and knee-high boots for her performance at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Footage of the Grammy winner singing her 2018 hit “The Middle” went viral on TikTok on July 12, as she seemingly had no underwear on beneath the skirt. The piece of clothing flowed open as she walked across the stage and appeared to put her anatomy on display.

Fans discussed the apparent wardrobe malfunction in the comments, with some questioning whether or not it was really a “malfunction” at all or an intentional move by the singer-songwriter.

“How do you NOT know?!” one user wrote. “You mean to tell me no one on that stage noticed and tried to tell her!!!” another person asked.

Maren Morris/Instagram

While some people debated if Maren wore nude or sheer underwear beneath the skirt, others simply took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation.

One person commented, “I think we ALL JUST MET YOU IN THE MIDDLE.” Another fan wrote, “She damn sure felt that breeze!!”

Many TikTokers even made their own videos to talk about the footage. “Someone on her team is getting fired or getting a raise … not sure yet. Poor Maren Morris. She is either very calculated or completely humiliated,” one person wrote in a video.

Maren has not yet addressed the situation. However, she hasn’t shied away from bold outfit choices in the past. In July 2023, the singer poked fun at herself for another wardrobe malfunction involving a black mesh crop top with nothing underneath.

“When you accidentally didn’t flash check your top pre-show,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the revealing outfit and several other photos from her Birmingham, England, concert.

Maren has also defended herself against those who have tried to hate on her clothing choices. In 2020, she clapped back at a critic who called out her low-cut dress.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits. Yes, it’s distasteful for sure. Come on, if your caption reads wavy hair, maybe keep the focus on the hair, or, perhaps, make the caption big boobs?” the person wrote in an Instagram comment. “Just saying, holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore. Clearly, these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Maren replied, “Girl, BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out.”

The “Chasing After You” singer later took to Twitter with a PSA for her fans. “Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off,” she wrote.