Well, howdy! Festival season has officially begun, and Stagecoach has geared up for another three-day-long event in Indio, California. Country music lovers are not only going to jam out to the big named headliners and performers like Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson – but they are sure to bust out their best (and worst) daisy dukes and cowboy boots for a weekend full of dancing in the desert.

Stagecoach kicked off its 2023 festival on Friday, April 28, and attendees and performers hyped up the event for months.

Southern soul singer Chris Stapleton is making a grand return to the festival after seven years since his last performance at Stagecoach. Also, American Idol judge Luke Bryan will be stepping away from his judging duties to rock out with his fans as the Friday night headliner.

“Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before,” Luke said in a September 2022 statement, per Billboard. “They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It’s the perfect kind of energy and I look forward to being back.”

While fans attend the event to see country legends give their all on stage, they also get to shift gears and party with DJ Diplo during his ​“HonkeyTonk” during the Stagecoach after-hours. This year, The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann will be back to DJ alongside other performers.

“STAGECOACH! We back babyyyy! The lineup is absolutely crazy this year in Diplo’s ​HonkyTonk! It’s gonna be another wild year! [sic],” Blake wrote via Instagram on March 8, 2023.

Last year, Carrie Underwood had the crowd (and the internet) raving over her ~all American girl~ Stagecoach outfit during her headlining set where she brought out special guest Axl Rose. The “If I Didn’t Love You” songstress rocked a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt with the sleeves cut off, matching colored grey daisy dukes with tassels and bedazzled ankle boots. The highlight of the look? Her perfectly sculpted legs, of course!

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!” Carrie wrote via Instagram in May 2022, alongside photos of her performance with the rock legend.

This year, fans are highly anticipated to see one of country music’s best-dressed performers Priscilla Block and Lainey Wilson. Together, the pair bring the perfect mix of ‘70s country style and cowgirl glam!

In fact, the “You, Me and Whiskey” singer partnered with online fashion brand SHEIN to create her own Stagecoach collection for fans to wear this year.

“Working with SHEIN has been such a fun and exciting experience for me,” Priscilla said in an April 2023 press release. “I’ve been a fan of the brand for some time now, so it’s really cool to curate my first-ever fashion collection with SHEIN.”

Keep scrolling to see this year’s best and worst dressed at Stagecoach 2023!