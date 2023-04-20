You better work! The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 has been revealed and the queens are ready to take the crown. This season, 12 Drag Race alums will compete for another chance to snatch their crown and win the whopping $200,000 grand prize, honey. Keep scrolling to meet the cast of RuPaul Drag Race All Stars ​season 8!

Who Is the Cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8?

The season 8 cast was revealed through the show’s official YouTube account on April 20, 2023. Queens Jimbo, Heidi N Closet, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Monica Beverly Hillz, Darienne Lake, Naysha Lopez, Jaymes Mansfield, Alexis Michelle, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri and Jessica Wild ​will be competing in the hit competition spinoff.

If the season is going to be anything like the 20-minute cast reveal video, fans are in for a fierce treat! The castmates revealed how ready they were to play in the Fame Games and TBH, it seems like they were born ready for this competition!

World of Wonder/Paramount+

“I’m not the same girl as I was during [RuPaul’s Drag Race] season 11. I was shy, nervous but this time it’s a brand new day – a whole new light and I’m anxious but ready,” Kahanna Montrese said in an interview clip of the video. “You know, agin’ like fine wine, honey.”

What Have Fans Said About the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Cast?

It’s safe to say that Drag Race stans are living for the cast this upcoming season!

Fans bombarded the comments section of the cast reveal YouTube video and were ecstatic to see queens who haven’t returned to the franchise a handful of times already. Additionally, people gave their unwavering support to the early season contestants who are returning in a whole new era of drag.

“There is not one contestant in here that I deslike, they are all so amazingly unique and so unapologetically themselves, I JUST KNOW this season of All Stars is gonna be IMMACULATE [sic],” one person wrote.

Another online user commented, “I love the diversity of this cast! They cover so many seasons of Drag Race. The girls from the earlier seasons have had time to learn and now I bet some of them are going to slay. Don’t know who’s team I’m on yet but I definitely have my eye on a few that stand out [sic].”

When Does ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Premiere?

Fans will watch the season 8 queens fight to enter the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and be crowned the winner during the premiere on May 12, 2023, on Paramount+.