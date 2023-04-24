Zoe Kravitz’s Met Gala Outfits Cause Major Commotion: See Photos of the Actress’ Looks So Far

Actress Zoë Kravitz never misses when it comes to her outfit choices and her Met Gala looks are no different. The Big Little Lies star made her grand debut on “fashion’s biggest night” in 2008 and has since become people’s favorite celebrity to walk the legendary Met steps.

Zoë channeled her inner 1920s gal for the Superheroes: Fashion & Fantasy theme at her first Met Gala. ​The Batman actress donned a mint green, velvet floor-length gown with a scoop neckline and attached boa feather tassel.

The High Fidelity starlet has attended the New York-based ​event nine times as of publication and has topped her looks each year.

Zoë really grabbed fans’ attention at the 2021 Met Gala when she rocked a see-through diamond mesh Saint Laurent gown with a matching metal G-string. The back of the ensemble had a high slit that stopped just below her butt, which was completely exposed.

As most people were swooning over the sexy look as Zoë took on the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme, others shared their disliking of the provocative gown on social media. The Los Angeles native even responded to a critic’s negative comment online, explaining that her naked body is “just a body.”

Zoë shared her thoughts on the negative backlash in further detail during a February 2022 interview with Elle.

“The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f–king defend myself,” she told the publication at the time. “The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist. I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F–k that. So, I needed to take a minute.”

Not only did Zoë’s choice of outfit cause a commotion, but so did her attempt at a lowkey exit with now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. The pair were photographed leaving the star-studded event together, just eight months after they sparked romance rumors.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she told GQ in November 2022, before sharing why she remains tight-lipped about their relationship. “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

