If you were a teen (or pre-teen, TBH) in the early 2000s, then you are slightly obsessed with the iconic Nicole Richie. Being the eldest daughter of singer Lionel Richie, the Great News star was brought up in an elite family and continued to live a lavish style throughout adulthood. That being said, Nicole has a net worth so high, you’ll be singing sanasa! Keep scrolling to find out her net worth and how she’s earned a large amount of money.

What Is Nicole Richie’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the California native has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Yarish/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nicole’s net worth is combined with husband and Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, whom she wed in December 2010.

Did Nicole Richie Attend College?

After graduating high school, Nicole attended the University of Arizona. However, she did not graduate as she cut her studies short two years later.

How Does Nicole Make Money?

The House of Harlow 1960 founder and creative director became a pop culture phenomenon shortly after returning home from college. Nicole starred in The Simple Life alongside childhood BFF Paris Hilton in 2003.

Viewers watched the A-list pair leave the glitz and glamour in Los Angeles to live with a family in Arkansas while living and working on a farm.

The show lasted a solid ​five seasons with its last episode airing in August 2007.

Nicole has reflected on her time starring on The Simple Life and how “happy” she was that “people are enjoying” the show more than a decade later. She even noted how important it was to be kind to those who worked with her on the reality series.

“The world is pretty small and you are definitely going to circle back and meet people that you’ve worked with throughout the years. And so it’s important to be appreciative and kind in every process,” she told ET Canada in December 2022. “I work with people now on scripted shows that, you know, were interns at Fox when I did Simple Life. So it’s just everyone, you know, we’re moving, but we’re moving in the same circles.”

Nicole also starred in the scripted series Candidly Nicole in 2014, which ran for two seasons.

How Else Does Nicole Richie Make Money?

The socialite published the book The Truth About Diamonds in 2005, which made it to the New York Times Best Seller list!

Five years later, she released her second book, Timeless.