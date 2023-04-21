Slay. Sofia Richie has recently been on fans’ radar as she’s gearing up to marry fiancé Elliot Grainge in April 2023. However, the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie has always been in the spotlight thanks to being born into an A-list family ​and her ​high profile relationships. Over the years, her changing looks have sparked the plastic surgery topic and fans have questioned if she’s ever had a nose job. Keep reading to find out if Sofia Richie got a nose job.

Did Sofia Richie Get a Nose Job or Plastic Surgery?

The internet sensation has not publicly commented on the cosmetic surgery speculation as of publication.

What Is Sofia Richie’s Skincare Routine?

Sofia made her TikTok debut on April 20, 2023, and online fans couldn’t help but look at their screens in awe of her literal glasslike skin.

“I NEED your skincare routine ASAP,” one person commented, while a second fan wrote, “Literally putting on no makeup and looking like a Disney princess.”

The Nude Stix beauty director has shared her skincare routine a few times over the years and has even admitted to her routine mistakes.

“I have cut down on active ingredients and have shifted my focus to barrier repair. I used to think that over-exfoliating and spot-treating would solve everything, when in fact, it’s the complete opposite,” she told Byrdie in November 2022.

Sofia told the outlet the best piece of skincare advice she’s been given is always to go to bed with a clean face! She explained that she avoids sleeping in her makeup “at all costs” because it’s “so bad for clogging pores and affects your overall complexion.”

“I have extremely sensitive, acne-prone skin, along with dermatitis. It’s very important for me to be mindful of the products I use,” Sofia told the publication. “I got into skincare at a very young age because I grew up with acne and was always looking for new ways to remedy it. My dad always encouraged me to get facials from a dermatologist — that jump-started my interest in skincare.”

What Is Sofia Richie’s Makeup Routine?

Being the natural beauty she is, Sofia has a minimalist makeup routine. The model took fans along her makeup process in an August 2023 TikTok video before celebrating in her pre-wedding festivities.

“As you can tell, I really went to town on my skin today in the sun, which was a mistake. So, we’re using my extra dark concealer,” she prefaced before heading to dinner with her family in the South of France. “I have a talent of doing my makeup really fast – I actually don’t think it’s a talent of doing my makeup fast, I just think I don’t do much.”