Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Chelsea Handler Bikinis

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Chelsea Handler/Instagram

The Comedy Queen! Chelsea Handler Looks Great in Bikinis: Swimsuit Photos

Fashion & Beauty
Jul 27, 2022 3:34 pm·
By
Picture

Looking good, funny girl! Chelsea Handler can’t stop showing off her bikini photos on Instagram, and fans love her for it.

Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows
 Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting High Before Awards Shows

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the New Jersey native has been open about the most intimate moments of her life — including her workout routine.

“On days that I feel [unmotivated], the only thing I force myself to do is to work out, because every day I’m home is an opportunity for me to be like, you know, physically fit and strong because I’m traveling so much and I’m about to start on tour, and then that screws up your schedule,” the Life Will Be the Death of Me Author told Byrdie in July 2021. “So, I just like to jam it in any day. I’m in L.A., I train with my trainer, no matter what happened the night before. So I have made a commitment to my body and to my mental fitness and physical fitness to always meditate and to always work out.”

Before she and fellow comedian Jo Koy announced their split in July 2022, Chelsea revealed that her ex “redeemed (her) faith in men” for a very specific reason.

“Instead of having to shrink my personality, I can be completely myself,” she said during an April 2022 comedy show in Los Angeles, per Today. Chelsea said Jo loved her “confidence and my unwillingness to take s–t from anybody.”

Mackenzie Mckee and Husband Josh McKee Smile Together
 It’s Over! All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2022 So Far 

He also paid special attention to her body.

“He goes, ‘Honey, cellulite is what makes a woman a woman. That’s f–king sexy. The more the merrier,’” Chelsea recalled at the time. “I’m like, ‘Is that a sentence?!’”

Jo, for his part, took the stage that same night and reiterated that “cellulite is sexy.”

He added, “If you don’t have cellulite, then I mean … let me see a dimple. When there’s nothing, I’m like, ‘What is that? That hasn’t seen anything.’ … We need s–t. We need dimples and stretch [marks]. That kind of a woman can do anything. Not sexually, just anything! That’s a tough f–king woman.”

Talk about some major girl power! Scroll through our gallery to see Chelsea’s hottest bikini photos over the years. 

Sweepstakes: Win $2,000 Cash!
Picture

Exclusives