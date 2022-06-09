Darling! Chelsea Handler revealed that she is in a relationship with comedian Jo Koy in September 2021 and has shown they are a total match ever since. However, fans were speculating that the two were dating months before after people noticed the two were hanging out and posting about each other on their social media accounts regularly.

“Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?” she captioned a November 2021 selfie with her beau. “Someone who loves the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s shit and isn’t intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?” she continued. “Jo has renewed my faith in men.” Keep reading to learn more about Chelsea’s boyfriend, Jo Koy!

Jo Koy Is a Comedian

The Washington native is mostly known for his Netflix specials Comin’ In Hot and Live From Seattle. He is starring in the upcoming film Easter Sunday with costar Tiffany Haddish. “Went to the theaters to see Top Gun last night and this happened,” he captioned a May 2022 video while spotting the film’s poster at a movie theater. “ So happy I got to share this moment with my son.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Handler/ Instagram

Jo Koy Was a Regular Guest on Chelsea Lately

Before they were lovers, they were collaborators. Chelsea hosted the late-night E! talk show from 2007 to 2014, which included a round table segment.

During a February 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the couple revealed that the stand-up comedian was initially offered a full-time position on the show. “Remember Chewy?” the “Dear Chelsea” podcaster asked Kelly while referring to her show’s sidekick. “Well, apparently, I went to [Jo Koy] first, and Jo turned me down, and then I hired Chewy,” she laughed.

Jo Koy Has a Steady Net Worth

Jo has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Since he’s currently one of the most popular touring comedians, he’s making a — heavily — steady income.

While he makes a generous amount of money, he is generous with it, too. He started the Jo Koy Foundation in 2009 and has thrown events to help raise money for The Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Jo Koy Was Once Married

The entertainer was previously married to his ex-wife, Angie King — with whom he shares his son, Joseph, 19.

He has a close relationship with his son and even dedicated his book “Lights Out” to him.