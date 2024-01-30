Adele’s Weight Loss Quotes: Everything She’s Said About Diet and Exercise After Losing 100 Lbs

Adele’s split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in 2018 sparked a 100-pound weight loss journey that had fans buzzing for months in 2020. Since then, the “Hello” hitmaker has kept off the weight and made fitness an important part of her lifestyle.

Although the singer was tight-lipped about how she shed the pounds at first, she has since opened up about the process. However, she’s made it clear that her dedication in the gym has more to do with aiding her mental health than it does with maintaining a slim figure.

