Adele poured her heart out in a cover story for British Vogue, detailing her 100-pound weight loss, upcoming “self-redemption” record, new romance and more in the wake of her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The songstress, 33, spoke out about her fitness transformation while giving her first interview since 2016, revealing her progress was over “a two-year period” in a piece published on Thursday, October 7. “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better,” she explained about what led to her lifestyle change.

“It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” the United Kingdom native added. “I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

In the morning, Adele said she likes to start her day off with weights, then she normally hikes or does boxing in the afternoon before ending her evening with some cardio. “And I do it with trainers,” the songwriter added. “If anything, I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

Another motivating force in her life was her goal to become a better version of herself following her split from Konecki. The exes finalized their divorce in March 2021 after five years of marriage and still share custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo.

“I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right,” she continued. “People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey.’ They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f–k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? … It’s my body.”

After going through a painful breakup and doing some soul-searching, Adele said that she has found her footing again, despite any misconceptions people may have of her. “People love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control,” she noted. “It’s bulls–t.”

Fans can expect to hear her evolution as a person in new songs that are promised to deliver an emotional response. “I feel like this album is self-destruction,” she shared, adding, “Then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

Nowadays, the “Hello” hitmaker is in a budding romance with prominent sports agent Rich Paul, whom she credits for keeping a smile on her face.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it,” she said of her fame. “[Rich] is not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great. He’s so f–king funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

