Bae-watch! Adele turned heads while stepping out for a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul in Los Angeles, California.

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer, 33, wore a black turtleneck, a multicolored plaid miniskirt, black pantyhose and black knee-high boots in new photos obtained by Page Six from their city outing on Monday, August 30.

Adele opted for a casual hairstyle, pulling her locks into a low ponytail while rocking dainty jewelry and a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the performer’s sports agent beau, 39, dressed comfortably, wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and jacket, in addition to his own face mask. The couple was spotted leaving the local restaurant Otium, where they grabbed dinner together.

After finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in March 2021, Adele’s blossoming romance with Rich has been “exciting and fresh,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in July. “The chemistry between them is insane!”

The “Chasing Pavements” hitmaker adores that NBA star LeBron James’ agent “understands the pressure that comes with her job because he’s a top agent and reps some of the top basketball players,” the source said. “It’s an added bonus that she’s a huge fan of the sport! She gets the best seats in the house at games.”

Adele and her ex previously announced that they were calling it quits in April 2019 after an intimate wedding ceremony the year prior. The former flames share one child, son Angelo, 8, and are now strictly coparents.

In the wake of her public split, the Grammy-winner lost a staggering 100-pounds, leading her to feel “more confident than ever,” a second insider previously told Life & Style. Adele turned to the Sirtfood Diet on her health and wellness journey, which includes foods rich in “chemicals called polyphenols.”

“Adele initially set her sights on losing weight after the breakup, but it became much more than that,” the insider added. “She has more energy to run around with Angelo.”

Now, fans are counting down the days until the release of her highly anticipated new album, which comes more than six years after 25 topped the charts.