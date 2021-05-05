Adele Looks Unrecognizable While Showing Off Slim Figure in New Photos: ‘Thirty Free’

She’s glowing! Adele looked unrecognizable in three new photos she shared in honor of her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, May 5, following an impressive 100-pound weight loss.

“Thirty free,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer captioned the slideshow of pictures via Instagram. The first snapshot was a gorgeous black-and-white portrait that showed the Grammy winner makeup-free. Her Jupiter tattoo on her forearm and the word “Paradise” inked on her hand were on full display.

Will Heath/NBC

The next image showed the “Send My Love” artist smiling from ear to ear while swimming in crystal blue water. The final photo was of Adele dancing in a flowing dress and hoop earrings. Needless to say, she is looking more confident than ever these days.

Last year on her birthday, Adele nearly broke the internet while first flaunting her major weight loss in a black minidress. Her personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, said via Instagram at the time that the “Someone Like You” artist’s goal was to get “healthy” rather than “super skinny.”

“When 25 dropped [in 2015] and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13-month grueling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices,” the A-lister’s London-based trainer explained. “As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice.”

“It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version,” Pete noted about Adele. “She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and is sweating!”

In addition to looking and feeling great, an insider told Life & Style Adele’s weight loss helped her “embrace motherhood on a whole different level” with 8-year-old son Angelo Adkins, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“She says she has more energy now — every aspect of her life has shifted. She feels energized and excited about the future,” said the insider.

As for her love life, the “Hello” singer has been romantically linked to rumored boyfriend Skepta since October 2019. However, a separate insider told Life & Style “romance is on the back burner” for the busy mom, but she and the U.K.-based artist, 38, have really hit it off.

“She’s really into Skepta, and they have a lot in common, much more than she ever did with Simon,” an insider told In Touch when rumors first began swirling about the two. “They’re both passionate about music. They’ve been friends for years, and then it just developed into this romance.”