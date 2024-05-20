adele teases future baby plans at las vegas residency

Adele has big plans for the future with Rich Paul. While performing her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas on May 17, the singer opened up about wanting to have a baby with the sports agent.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” Adele, 36, told the crowd, according to Daily Mail. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. This is what I feel will happen. She is going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

The “Hello” singer shares a son, Angelo, with ex Simon Konecki. She has been dating Rich, 42, since 2021. “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” Adele continued, referring to her future daughter.

Getty

Although Adele and Rich are not legally married, she often refers to him as her “husband” and considers herself a stepmother to his three children. “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation weekend,” she also said at the May 17 show. “So, I love you darling.” Rich’s daughter Reonna graduated from Clark Atlanta University.

The Grammy winner has been open about her desire to add another child to her brood. During an August 2023 concert, she admitted, “I really want to be a mum again soon, so I’ve been writing a list [of baby names]. Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down on my phone.”

She also hinted at a future with Rich during a 2022 interview with Elle, telling the magazine, “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch and a stable life helps me with my music. I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Although the couple is somewhat private regarding the intricacies of their romance, Adele is not shy about flaunting her love for her man. “He’s just hilarious,” she said in 2021. “Oh, he’s so funny. He’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

She also stopped one of her Las Vegas shows in December 2022 to sing “Happy Birthday” to Rich. “I love him more than life itself,” she told the audience before the special performance.