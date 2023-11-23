After seemingly confirming she secretly married sports agent Rich Paul, Adele is no longer hiding her sparkling wedding band under her giant diamond engagement ring.

The “Hello” songstress, 35, briefly flashed her bauble while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, November 22, with the Klutch Sports Group CEO, 41. Adele put her hand up to her mouth while appearing surprised about on-court action from the couple’s court side seats, although she used the long sleeve of her white sweater to hide the ring for much of the game.

MEGA

Adele has been dropping numerous hints that the pair had wed, with the most recent revelation coming when she attended best friend Alan Carr‘s comedy show in Los Angeles in November 2023. When Alan asked if anyone in the audience had recently gotten married, Adele responded, “I did,” two alleged guests at the show wrote to celebrity blogger DeuxMoi.

The Grammy winner has let it slip several times that she’s allegedly married during her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency.

While answering questions from fans on September 16, one woman asked Adele if she would marry her. “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” Adele responded in a video posted via TikTok, adding, “And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here.”

A week later on September 23, Adele discussed sports with the audience and jokingly admitted she’s “not the greatest wife” to the sports agent as she’s failed to become interested in U.S. football.

Rich has been more private about their relationship status. On the October 10 episode of CBS Mornings, he said of their romance, “We’re in a good space. Happy,” adding Adele is “superb.”

While stating that they have “been great for each other,” Rich declined to give specifics about their relationship, saying he was “not the type of person” to openly discuss his personal life, adding, “It’s not for the media. It’s not for paparazzi. It’s for us.”

Adele and Rich made their debut as a couple in July 2021, attending an NBA finals game in Phoenix and sitting in prominent court side seats. Three months later they made a similar appearance while attending the NBA season opener game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The England native debuted a huge pear-cut diamond on her left ring finger at the BRIT Awards on February 8, 2022. Three days later during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele refused to answer whether or not she was engaged, responding, “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” when asked about the ring, adding, “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”