Now, that’s a rock! Adele arrived at the 2022 Brit Awards sporting a massive diamond on her left ring finger, prompting speculation that her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, might have popped the question.

The “Hello” songstress proudly flashed the multi-carat pear-shaped stone as she posed on the red carpet before heading into the February 8 event in London. She wore no other jewelry other than diamond drop earrings to go with her plunging black gown, thus her diamond ring was quite noticeable as a showcased accessory.

The ring featured a single large stone, with a band featuring smaller diamonds, which looked stunning on her perfectly pink manicured hand. In addition to the diamond, Adele flaunted her 100-pound weight loss in the gorgeous Armani Privé dress with a fitted waistline.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Adele made a rare mention of her romance with Rich when she confirmed on February 1 that she would be performing at the Brit Awards after canceling her Las Vegas residency one day before it was scheduled to begin. Rumors had swirled that Adele and Rich’s romance may have been on the rocks, which several reports claimed was one of the reasons behind her last minute cancellation.

The “Rumor Has It” singer let everyone know that the couple were doing just fine at the end of an Instagram post that read, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” referring to talk show host Graham Norton. She ended her message by adding, “Oh, and Rich sends his love,” making it very clear to her 49.1 million Instagram followers that the pair are very much still together.

Adele was all smiles in the accompanying photo, where she was holding a playing card with her left ring finger just out of view of the camera frame. She wasn’t wearing a ring during her tearful January 20 Instagram video where she announced the cancellation of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas show.

The Oscar winner has been publicly dating Rich, who is the founder of Klutch Sports Group and agent to some of the NBA’s top players, ever since they attended game 5 of the NBA finals together on July 17, 2021. Adele made their romance Instagram official in a September 19 photo of the couple cuddled close while attending a black-tie event.