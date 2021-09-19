Couple status! Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet photo booth picture on Friday, September 17.

The “Somebody Like You” singer, 33, shared a series of three photos via her Instagram and included a red heart emoji in the caption. The first two photos were pictures of her in a stunning black and white Schiaparelli dress. The final photo was a photo booth snapshot of herself and her man, 39, cuddled up together.

In July, an insider revealed to Life & Style that Adele and Rich’s romance is “exciting and fresh” and that “the chemistry between them is insane.” The newly minted couple first sparked dating rumors after being photographed sitting courtside at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix on July 17.

The U.K. native also “likes” that LeBron James‘ agent “understands the pressure that comes with her job because he’s a top agent and reps some of the top basketball players,” the source noted. “It’s an added bonus that she’s a huge fan of the sport! She gets the best seats in the house at games.”

Plus, the pair have a lot in common when it comes to their social circle. “Adele and Rich share mutual friends, like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and they all hang out together and have dinner parties at each other’s houses,” the insider explained, and as a result, their relationship has been “really easy.”

The Klutch Sports Group founder “treats [Adele] like a princess and really spoils her, which is refreshing for her because it’s usually her paying for everyone else,” the source added before noting that the “When We Were Young” songstress “finds it attractive that he has his own money and owns his own amazing houses in Los Angeles. There’s a healthy balance and it’s an equal relationship.”

Before her new romance, Adele was married to Life Water founder Simon Konecki. The former flames welcomed son Angelo Adkins in 2012, got married in 2016 and split in April 2019. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the Grammy winner’s rep told Life & Style at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The singer officially filed for divorce in September 2019 and the divorce was finalized by March 2021.