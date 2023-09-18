Adele sparked speculation that she married her boyfriend, Rich Paul, after she referred to him as her “husband” during a September 2023 show. So, did the couple make things official and tie the knot?

Are Adele and Rich Paul Married?

The “Hello” singer answered questions from fans during her Weekends with Adele residency show in Las Vegas on September 16. At one point during the night, a fan asked Adele if she would marry her.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” Adele responded, according to a video posted via TikTok. “And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here.”

The comment is not the first time that Adele implied that she and Rich are married. In September 2022, eagle-eyes fans spotted what appeared to be an album on her table with the title, “The Pauls,” in a video she posted via Instagram celebrating her Emmy Awards win.

Despite dropping major hints that they tied the knot, neither Adele nor Rich have publicly confirmed the title of their relationship.

When Did Adele and Rich Paul Start Dating?

Adele and the sports agent first sparked romance rumors in July 2021 when they were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix.

“The chemistry between them is insane!” a source exclusively told Life & Style about the couple at the time. The insider also noted that Adele “likes” that Rich “understands the pressure that comes with her job because he’s a top agent and reps some of the top basketball players.”

The source shared, “It’s an added bonus that she’s a huge fan of the sport! She gets the best seats in the house at games.”

Do Adele and Rich Paul Want to Have Kids Together?

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer is the proud mother to son Angelo, whom she welcomed in 2012 with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

During her Las Vegas residency show on August 26, Adele told the crowd that she’s “ready to be a mom again soon.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The London native revealed she wants more kids and even told the audience that she’s been working on a list of baby names. “I’ve actually been writing lists,” she announced. “So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

While Rich – who has three children from a previous relationship – hasn’t openly shared if he wants to have children with Adele, the “Rumour Has It” singer told her audience that Rich likes the name Parker if they have a son.

Babies are clearly on Adele’s mind, as the concert was not the first time she expressed her desire to have more children. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she said while appearing on a July 2022 episode of BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast. ”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”