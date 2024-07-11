The Canadian crooner was incognito when she dropped by the 36-year-old’s Las Vegas residency. The “Hello” singer later posted a pic of her singing directly in front of Shania, 58, oblivious to her presence. “Thank God you had a hat on,” the Grammy winner wrote. “I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!!”
Kelly Rowland and Whitney Houston
It was Kelly Rowland’s Destiny to meet her idol, Whitney Houston, who died at age 48 in 2012. “I’ll never forget meeting her in the lobby, at the time it was called Hotel Nikko, and we walked over and she was just a beautiful beam of light,” the “Say My Name” singer, 43, recalls. “She is my hero and the woman who inspired me to sing, so I sat there and listened to everything she said. My body was crying and just freaking out. I will never forget that moment. God rest her soul.”
Sterling K. Brown and Meryl Streep
Dreams come true! A longtime fan of the acting legend, the This Is Us alum admitted he was too shy to introduce himself when the two crossed paths in an NYC theater. But when he did eventually meet the 75-year-old, it couldn’t have gone better. “If you know anything about me, I’m a big Streep fan,” the 48-year-old recalled. “And she saw American Fiction, and she told me how much she enjoys my work. And she kissed me!” (It was a peck on the cheek, LOL.)
Elisabeth Moss and Sandra Bullock
When the Mad Men alum met her favorite actress, she “froze,” the 41-year-old admitted, describing an awkward encounter with the Oscar winner, 59, at an awards show. “I just didn’t know what to say. She’s so cool, and she’s so funny, and we stood backstage next to each other … and I just stood there and didn’t say anything to her.”
Austin Butler and Ryan Gosling
He’s the next big thing, but that doesn’t mean the Bikeriders star doesn’t get dazzled. The 32-year-old recently revealed that he flipped out and hid when he almost ran into Ryan Gosling. “I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go through another door, I couldn’t say ‘hello,’” Austin said of the Barbie star, 43. “I grew up admiring him so much!”