Kelly Rowland and Whitney Houston

It was Kelly Rowland’s Destiny to meet her idol, Whitney Houston, who died at age 48 in 2012. “I’ll never forget meeting her in the lobby, at the time it was called Hotel Nikko, and we walked over and she was just a beautiful beam of light,” the “Say My Name” singer, 43, recalls. “She is my hero and the woman who inspired me to sing, so I sat there and listened to everything she said. My body was crying and just freaking out. I will never forget that moment. God rest her soul.”