Rich Paul's Plans to Run Hollywood With Adele as Power Players

Super agent Rich Paul is calling the shots in Hollywood like never before, insiders tell Life & Style exclusively — who say his partner, Adele, will benefit because he’s in a position to raise her profile with roles and introductions that will take her to superstardom beyond her wildest dreams.

“Rich is a big thinker, and that has served him incredibly well over the last ​20 in business and over the last few years that he’s been with Adele,” the insider explains.

“She and Rich have both made tons of money on their own, but what’s the advantage to merging their massive fortunes at this particular moment? For Adele, there’s always been a disconnect between her enormous popularity and power when it comes to recording music and the way she has been treated in Hollywood, which is mostly like an outsider,” the source continues.

“Rich, on the other hand, is the ultimate insider and very comfortable making things happen behind the scenes. He is going to be a major leader in the sports and agency businesses for decades to come, and he commands a lot of respect. But the big question in front of him right now is how to help Adele get to the next level, get some serious Hollywood-based projects in the pipeline, and become more of a multimedia brand the way so many of Rich’s long-term clients have become,” the insider shares.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rich, 42, and Adele, 36, began dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting at a mutual friend’s party. The “Hello” singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki was finalized that same year.

In a November 2021 CBS interview, Adele gushed over Rich’s business acumen. “He’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she said.

The “Easy on Me” songstress also revealed that it was her first relationship where she “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

Adele began sporting a massive diamond ring in 2022, sparking engagement rumors. She’s played it coy during a February 11, 2022, appearance on The Graham Norton Show after the host pointed out the rock on her finger.

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she answered about whether or not she was engaged, adding of her jewelry, “It’s lovely though, isn’t it?”

Both Adele and Rich are wealthy beyond their wildest dreams, as the Grammy winner has a $220 million net worth as of 2024, while Rich has a $120 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, the Klutch Sports owner has big dreams in mind.

“Now that they’re planning to definitely spend the rest of their lives together, Rich and Adele can finally put their money to use with common goals in mind. Rich wants to be a true mogul in the business, and Adele wants to firm up her place in entertainment history by branching out: more acting, more merchandising, more everything!” the source reveals.

The insider adds, “Rich has this loyal army of young guys working for him who want to help make this happen [even though Rich doesn’t officially run Adele’s career, he is seen as the prime strategist at this point]. The opportunity is there for them to become the West Coast’s answer to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and the sky really is the limit as far as what these two can accomplish together, especially with all the resources they have at their disposal!”