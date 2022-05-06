Still together? Adele and NBA agent Rich Paul took their romance public in September 2021. Less than one year later, some fans are questioning if the pair are still going strong. Keep scrolling to see what we know about Adele and Rich’s current relationship status!

Are Adele and Rich Paul Still Together?

After finalizing her divorce in March 2021 from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her only child, son Angelo, Adele moved on with Rich. A source exclusively told Life & Style that July that the budding couple’s romance thus far had been “exciting and fresh,” adding, “the chemistry between them is insane!” Things seemed to be going well until early 2022, when Adele canceled her Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency at the last minute.

YouTube

Speculation then began that the pair had parted ways. At the time, Adele was heard “shouting and sobbing” on the phone to Rich during rehearsals, sources told Page Six.

Adele clapped back at the rumors via Instagram on February 1, confirming she was still going strong with Rich. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she wrote. “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Did Adele and Rich Paul Split?

The “Hello” singer celebrated her 34th birthday on May 6, but Rich did not celebrate alongside her. Instead, the sports agent was in Miami with LeBron James at a Carbone dinner party, ringing in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, while Adele is nowhere in sight.

For her part, the songstress posted to Instagram reflecting on her 34 years. “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!” she wrote on Thursday. “I’ve never been happier!” she added.

Engagement Rumors

Adele hinted that she and Rich had gotten engaged after fueling speculation at the 2022 Brit Awards. The singer teased a proposal when asked about it during an interview on The Graham Norton Show on February 11. “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said.

Rumors of their engagement sparked when Adele showed off a multi-carat pear-shaped diamond ring earlier this year while posing on the red carpet before the awards show. The ring included a single large stone, with a gold band featuring smaller diamonds.