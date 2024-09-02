Is Adele Taking a Music Hiatus? The Singer’s Career Plans, Updates

Adele set fire to the rain amongst her fans after she announced she’s not going to perform for “an incredibly long time.” The Grammy-winning artist has been on a 100-show streak during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, which kicked off in November 2022 and will conclude in November 2024.

While giving her temporary goodbyes, Adele shared her plans after she said, “See you later” to her mic and the spotlight.

Why Is Adele Taking a Music Hiatus?

After bringing her audience into a euphoric haze during her concert in Munich, Germany, on August 31, 2024, Adele shared the disheartening news that she’s taking a break from music.

“I’m not the most comfortable performer. I know that, but I am very f–king good at it and I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I will ever do,” the English musician told her concertgoers, which was later posted to TikTok on September 1, 2024.

Adele went on to note that she has “ten shows left” for her residency that were “delayed”.

“I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole next of my break and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years and I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever,” she continued. “ It has been amazing. I just need a rest, and I have spent – I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I’ve been building.”

Adele’s Career Broke Barriers

The powerhouse vocalist captivated the nation when she released her first studio album, 19, in 2008. Her songs including “Chasing Pavements” and “Make You Feel My Love” were included on the tracklist.

In 2009, Adele won her first Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Chasing Pavements.”

Adele has since received 16 Gramophone trophies and 23 Grammy nominations, as of publication. Additionally, she released her sophomore album 21 in 2011, 25 in 2015 and 30 in 2021.

Fast forward to her Weekend With Adele Las Vegas residency, and fans fell deeper in love with her. Hollywood’s hottest stars have attended the shows and clips of Adele’s performances have gone viral on social media. That said, one person in the audience stood out above all.

“I hadn’t seen him, my doctor, since my son was four days old. It was the most surreal experience of my life. As all my friends are trying for babies, I realized how it’s actually not as easy as everyone thinks to have a baby,” Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “I’d been thinking about it so much recently, I got his number the next day and I texted him. I never really understood how lucky you can be to have a baby. And I didn’t understand the magnitude of him not only bringing my child safely into the world, but keeping me safe in it. This will make me cry. It was so emotional.”

The “Hello” singer shares a son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele’s Life Off Stage

The London native mentioned that she is ready to begin living the life she’s worked so hard to build, which seemingly includes plans with fiancé Rich Paul. Adele and the sports agent started dating in 2021 and have shared bits and pieces inside their relationship over the years.

In August 2024, Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich during a show after fans speculated that he proposed for months. Shortly after her announcement, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Adele was “relieved” that their engagement was “finally out in the open.”

“She purposely let it slip because she wanted to correct all this gossip that’s being spread around about there being some sort of trouble in paradise, which she insists is totally false and out of left field,” the insider shared at the time. “Truth is, they’re happier than ever and he’s been her absolute rock.”