Adele and Rich Paul Plan for a Baby: 'Likely Involve a Surrogate' EXCL

Adele has finally confirmed she and Rich Paul are engaged, and now she’s ready for the wedding of her dreams – as pals also hold their breath for a baby announcement, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s relieved that it’s finally out in the open,” the insider says. “She purposely let it slip because she wanted to correct all this gossip that’s being spread around about there being some sort of trouble in paradise, which she insists is totally false and out of left field.”

“Truth is, they’re happier than ever and he’s been her absolute rock.”

The speculation surrounding a possible engagement between Adele, 36, and Rich, 42, has been intense for over two years. The “Someone Like You” singer first began showing off what looked like a diamond engagement ring on her left hand at the BRIT Awards in February 2022.

As previously reported by Life & Style, she wouldn’t confirm anything until recently, until she responded to a fan who asked if she would marry him.

“Will you marry me? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” the singer replied.

“The reason she delayed getting married was because of her schedule,” the source explains. “She had way too much going on with her residency in Las Vegas and then her big summer concert series in Munich, she didn’t want to smash a wedding into the midst of all that.”

“She wants to be able to give it the proper attention and be totally able to enjoy herself.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The legendary Brit’s commitments end in August, which is when the source says she’ll turn her full attention to planning her wedding to high-powered sports agent Rich.

“She’s planning for a huge, long break after her shows wrap up so she can go full on into wedding mode.”

If that weren’t exciting enough, Adele will be saying “Hello” to a new addition to the family soon!

“Another big priority is her and Rich welcoming a baby, that’s going to be her big focus the rest of this year, and most likely will involve a surrogate, although she’s being very private about it all.”

“But everyone in her life knows that’s what she and Rich want and it’s very much a keep your fingers crossed type situation,” the insider explains.

While hit-maker Adele has been pining to return to the U.K., she’s toughing it out in L.A. for her man. The most likely scenario will be a double celebration, to make sure the couple can include everyone they know and love.

“As far as the wedding, the talk is that it’s planned for this year, and that it will be a decent sized affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England.”

“Everyone is really supportive,” the source assures. “Her son will have a part in the ceremony and Simon will be there.”

“He and Rich get along fabulously, which is such a blessing.”

“Adele’s very excited and so is Rich, they’re very much in love.”