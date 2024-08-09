The rumors are true! After months of speculation that Adele and Rich Paul were engaged, the singer confirmed she plans to marry her boyfriend of three years.

During a concert in Munich, Germany, on Friday, August 9, Adele, 36, responded to a fan who asked if she would marry him. “Will you marry me? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she responded while showing off her massive diamond ring in a video that went viral.

The “Rumor Has It” singer first began sporting a massive diamond ring on her left hand at the BRIT Awards in February 2022, but played it coy as to whether it was an engagement ring from Rich, 42.

Adele first sparked marriage speculation on September 16 at one of her Las Vegas residency shows. As seen in video footage from the concert posted on TikTok, a fan asked Adele if she would marry her, and Adele’s response turned heads.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer said. “And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here.”

Days later, at another residency concert, Adele referred to herself as a “not the greatest wife” because she didn’t understand American football and therefore couldn’t connect to Rich, a sports agent, over it. Another hint came in October when Adele posted a photo of herself holding Rich’s memoir, Lucky Me, with a diamond ring on her finger.

On November 19, celebrity Instagram blogger DeuxMoi shared messages from two fans who claimed to have been at British comedian Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles, where Adele was reportedly also in attendance. The insiders claimed that when Alan, 47, who is a close friend to the pop star, asked the audience if anyone had gotten married recently, Adele shouted, “I did!” However, it wasn’t clear at the time if she was serious.

Rich didn’t do much to quell the rumors, instead evading a question about his possible marriage to Adele in an October 10 interview on CBS Mornings.

“We’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb,” the Klutch Sports Group CEO said of their relationship, although he wouldn’t go into specifics because he’s “not the type of person” to share details with the public.

“It’s not for the media. It’s not for paparazzi. It’s for us,” he added. When host Gayle King asked if she should refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul,” Rich responded, “You can say whatever you want.”

Rich first revealed that he and Adele were spending time together in May 2021, although he made it clear to The New Yorker at the time that they were not officially dating. The couple went public with their romance in July that year while attending a Phoenix Suns game together.

“The chemistry between them is insane!” an insider exclusively told Life & Style of their romance at the time.

In August 2022, Adele told Elle that she and Paul were not married yet, but she was completely “in love” and “obsessed with” him.

“I’m happy as I’ll ever be,” the singer added.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The former couple, who had been together since 2011, welcomed a son named Angelo in 2012.