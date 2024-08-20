Oh, my god! Adele finally confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul during her August 9 concert in Munich, Germany, telling the sold-out crowd that she’s “getting married” to the sports agent, 43, as she waved her left hand in the air. It’s been over a year since the “Skyfall” singer, 36, was seen sporting a pear-shape diamond at her Las Vegas residency, and wedding plans are already well underway, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.“It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England,” the source says. “Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love.”