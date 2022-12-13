Written in partnership with Mark Attala

The American dream is the idea that everyone may achieve their own definition of success in a society where everyone has the opportunity for upward mobility, regardless of where they were born or what class they belong to. The American dream is viewed as something that must be earned through hard work, risk-taking, and sacrifice rather than luck.

Early in the 1970s, Mark Atalla’s family emigrated from Egypt to America to fulfil the American dream. His parents had many difficulties when they first immigrated to America. Still, they worked hard and stayed committed to their goal of giving their family a chance to achieve the American dream.

Mark was able to go to college because of their efforts and sacrifices. He went to California State University Fullerton and got a bachelor’s degree in business economics. During his time working at the Newport Lending Group while still in college, Mark started his career in finance at the very young age of 18.

Mark Atalla is the founder and chief executive officer of Carlyle Capital. Carlyle Capital is a national asset-based private lender and asset management company that lends money for various real estate investment ventures. He is an expert at financing multiple properties across the nation. His uncompromising professionalism, tenacious drive, connections, and network of high-profile individuals have led to his ascent to success in the real estate investment industry.

At age 18, he started working in the mortgage market, which gave him the confidence and fundamental knowledge he needed to start his own private lending firm. At just 23, Mark founded his private lending firm, Carlyle Capital. With more than fifteen years of experience in the private financing sector, Mark is dedicated to discovering cutting-edge methods. These methods have earned him a reputation for understanding even the most complex real estate deals and his ability to underwrite them.

Speaking on his motivation for entering the real estate industry, Mark said, “Since greatness is the one intangible attribute that everyone aspires to possess, I truly believe in pursuing it. I aspire to leave a lasting impression on the world with a passion and fire that will inspire others to pursue greatness in the same way I did.” In addition, Mark says his mindset has been essential to his journey. He has a purpose for every day that he lives, and he strives to leave a legacy each day. He got into this business to be the best.

Mark and his motivated team have such a stellar reputation because of their commitment to fulfilling clients needs. High-profile athletes, celebrities, and developers who need private lending frequently turn to Carlyle Capital for their services.

Mark has had great success. However, he was only able to do so because he was very motivated and strategic from the beginning. According to him, the mindset is the most underestimated tool for beginning your own business. It’s crucial to have a mindset that is totally success-oriented and laser-focused. He counsels anyone attempting to launch their own firm to first determine their destination. They will require commitment and diligence to succeed.