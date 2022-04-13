Although Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr didn’t participate in the full experiment on Netflix‘s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the couple is still together and very happy! Speaking exclusively with Life & Style in a video interview, Alexis and Hunter dish on all things wedding planning and engaged life.

“It’s amazing. I mean, I think we have a lot of things that we love and care about for weddings and we’re really good about not getting caught up in the little details and just focusing on things like this, us getting married,” Alexis, 25, says. “We’re just so excited to be able to share this celebration with everyone and finally post about it. That’s been so difficult, keeping it under wraps.”

Alexis and Hunter, 28, had been dating for two years before she issued the ultimatum: to get engaged or break up. Prior to switching partners for a mock marriage, however, Hunter popped the question. Since then, they’re living their best lives!

“We moved out here to Los Angeles right after the show — and Hunter grew up here actually. So, that’s been really nice. He kind of showed me all the places he used to go to. My mom lives out here. His parents live out here … it’s just been really nice,” Alexis assures.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hunter adds. “My mom’s also a wedding planner. So, that’s helped a ton because you don’t know what you don’t know. Having an advocate that’s also part of the family to guide you through the process to make sure that you know what questions to ask and what things are important — and that others might not think of — and will be an advocate for that has been a huge blessing.”

Netflix

Clearly Alexis and Hunter didn’t need the full Ultimatum experience to get their real-life fairytale. Question is, do they regret not sticking it out for eight weeks?

“I don’t regret anything at all. I mean, I was the one who proposed and obviously, I had to make sure I wanted to propose,” Hunter explains. “So, I haven’t looked back since making that decision and I think it was the right move.”

Alexis echoes her fiancé’s sentiment. “Looking at everyone else’s experience, I’m like, ‘Great job. You’re very smart. Thank you for doing that.’ I didn’t even know it was an option, but we couldn’t be happier,” she gushes. “We got to see if the grass was greener, he became a hundred percent, which I obviously already was a hundred percent about him. So, you know, the trust is there. We definitely are better about communicating.”