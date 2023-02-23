Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

In today’s fast-paced world, individuals are always looking for gadgets and devices that work faster and more efficiently. Whether that is the latest phone, laptop, or tablet, people have come to expect speed and convenience. These criteria also extend to file backup and storage options. For busy people with loads of digital memories to store and depleting storage space, Qubii Duo is the essential backup solution.

For years, when storage capacity has run low, most people have turned to cloud-based services as their primary option for backing up files from their phone or laptop. With the possible threat of security breaches and data mining, an offline storage solution may prove to be a better option. The Qubii Duo is designed to protect its user’s safety and privacy by providing fast and secure offline storage. This product from Maktar Inc. triggers file backup automatically when a phone or tablet is plugged in to charge.

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Qubii Duo can come with an option of USB-C or USB-A connection. In addition, this device sits between the device’s wall adaptor and charging cord, making it simple to use. The slender design of the Qubii Duo allows it to sit in the home, office, or carry it along for travel.

The product is an inexpensive and convenient way to backup files and photos from various devices. Instead of paying for a monthly subscription to a cloud-based service or paying hundreds of dollars on external drives. Storing offline on a microSD allows users to swap out microSD cards after they’re full, giving them the freedom to choose the storage space they want with virtually unlimited capacity.

The company’s patented encryption and safety features also keep files safe from prying eyes. And with the Qubii app, users can activate Face ID or Touch ID and 2-factor authentication to gain access to stored files.

In the technology space, Qubii Duo’s offers unique features that set it apart from the crowd. The ability to store offline and securely are attractive compared to the risk of cloud services. Patented security features are advanced and not often seen in similar products, so users can rest assured knowing their files are safe. The compact size, user-friendly app, and customizable options make it usable for just about anyone. Simply, Qubii Duo is versatile, intuitive, fast, and secure.