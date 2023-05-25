She’s good, and she’s feeling alright! Bebe Rexha opened up about online trolls who made comments about her weight while revealing that she gained 30 pounds amid her PCOS diagnosis.

“I was on TikTok, whatever, just looking at videos, and then a video of me popped up,” Bebe, 33, host Jennifer Hudson on her talk show on Thursday, May 25, while recalling a clip she found of her shared by a social media user. “And then I was like, ‘Let me read the comments,’ which is the No. 1 rule — don’t read the comments. And the first thing up top was ‘Bebe Rexha weight gain.’ And I was like, ugh.”

The “I’m Good (Blue)” artist continued, “Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen. I was a lot thinner, and I did gain some weight. That comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you. You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough.”

One month prior, Bebe addressed the TikTok video when she took to Twitter on April 16, writing, “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting.”

Courtesy of Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Though Bebe noted in her recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she understood fame comes with negative scrutiny, she pointed out, “But I feel like we’re in 2023. … We should not be talking about people’s weight.”

“Listen, I like to eat, OK? I like to eat,” the MTV Video Music Award winner added before revealing that she was diagnosed with PCOS. “I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome.

Bebe then explained to Jennifer, 41, that the condition — in which the ovaries become enlarged and produce small cysts — “is one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.”

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more,” she added. “But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

The “I’m a Mess” singer has been vocal when it comes to body image pressures that many face. In May 2019, she shared a photo via Instagram of herself in a bikini, explaining why she didn’t edit the picture.

“I probably should [have] Photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat,” Bebe captioned her post at the time. “I probably should [have] Photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should [have] made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really f—k with you.”