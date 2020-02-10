No matter what, Bebe Rexha always looks phenomenal, and her makeup to a New York Fashion Week event on Sunday, February 9, proves it.

“I really love this crystal eye moment by @domdella,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram. We’re lovin’ everything about the makeup look too, which looks like it’s something you’d see on Euphoria — chic and ahead of its time!

In addition to a stunning makeup look, Bebe’s outfit was everything. The blonde beauty put her curves on display in a fitted navy sparkly dress. This was the perfect look for the pop star, who took the stage and showed off her killer bod.

BFA

“Bebe performed after the fashion show ended. She came out very confident and had great energy walking down the runway,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style about Elite World Group’s fashion show, which celebrated the launch of size-less luxury brand e1972. “The dress boosted her confidence even more, you can really tell!”

Bebe exudes confidence in anything she wears. Even when she’s gotten slammed down for being curvy, the “Meant to Be” singer always keeps her head up. For instance, ahead of the 2019 Grammys, she took to Instagram to clap back at fashion designers who refused to dress her because her body didn’t fit their standards.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys, and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” she said at the time. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because ‘I’m too big.’

Bebe then expressed how the fashion designers’ perspective affects her and other women. “If a size 6-8 is too big, I don’t know what to tell you,” she added. “I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses, ’cause that’s crazy. You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f–k you, I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses.”

It’s been one year since then and she’s still slayin’!