If you only follow one piece of beauty advice for the rest of your life, let it be this: Wear your sunscreen! With sun damage being the leading cause of aging skin, SPF is your best bet at preventing wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and more.

Most importantly, SPF helps to minimize the risk of skin cancer. In fact, the Skin Cancer Foundation reports that daily SPF application reduces the risk by 40–50%. With its cancer-preventing and anti-aging power, it’s safe to say that SPF is undoubtedly the most essential tool to have in your self-care arsenal.

In past decades, people were consumed with being as naturally bronzed as possible. But the tides have changed — growing awareness of the sun’s harmful rays has led people to double down on sun protection. As a result, suncare has recently become the biggest trend in beauty, but believe us when we say that SPF isn’t going anywhere!

Fortunately, personal care brands have developed a range of products that can protect and nourish your skin at the same time. These products serve as anti-aging powerhouses, preventing future sun damage with SPF while reducing the physical signs of aging with peptides, retinol, and other ingredients.

Are you interested in a proactive approach to aging while improving the appearance of your skin? Read on to find the best anti-aging SPF for you!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF You Can Buy

The Best Overall Anti-Aging SPF: Paula’s Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $33.00

This lightweight formula from Paula’s Choice offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 in an airy, silky cream. The subtle tint helps to even out your skin tone with a soft matte finish, making this an everyday essential to throw on before you run out the door. It combines your regular SPF, moisturizer, and lightweight foundation into a single tube, so your beauty routine is that much easier!

The formula was designed to hydrate and firm skin with nourishing antioxidants and resveratrol. In addition to protection from the sun, you’ll reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making this our top pick for the best anti-aging moisturizer.

The Best Anti-Aging SPF Eye Cream: Murad Essential-C Eye Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $70.00

Combat dark circles while protecting the delicate skin around your eyes with this eye cream from Murad. It uses hydrating ingredients like shorea stenoptera butter and avocado oil to condition and hydrate skin, while SPF 15 helps to protect you from UVA/UVB rays.

Formulated with light diffusers, caffeine, and retinol, this cream helps to soften the appearance of fine lines and puffiness. As a result, you’ll instantly brighten your eyes while promoting long-term skin renewal.

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Wrinkles: Triple Age Repair Moisturizer with Sunscreen

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $17.54

Wrinkles and fine lines on the surface of your skin are a completely normal part of being human. After all, aging is a natural process that everybody goes through. But that doesn’t mean we can’t work to diminish the signs of aging, and the Triple Age Moisturizer from Neutrogena proves that!

This daily moisturizer with SPF 25 uses Hexinol technology to target wrinkles, uneven tone, and sagging skin. After four weeks of use, study subjects revealed fewer wrinkles and smoother, more even skin tones. Neutrogena’s approach to skincare is anti-wrinkle rather than anti-aging, and this moisturizer is the perfect example of that!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Oily Skin: L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Day Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $20.24

If you’ve been graced with oily skin, you know how difficult it can be to strike the perfect balance between a subtle, dewy glow and a glossy, sticky mess. There’s nothing worse than a moisturizer that never absorbs, but with this Anti-Wrinkle Firming Day Cream with SPF 25, that sticky-faced feeling is a thing of the past.

This water-based cream is lightweight and non-greasy, delivering hydration that’s meant to combat wrinkles, firm skin, and reduce the signs of aging. Rather than sitting on top of your face, this cream is easily absorbed by your skin to strengthen its moisture barrier. Use it every morning for firmer, more even skin with a side of sun protection!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Sensitive Skin: Naeli Day Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $18.95

If you have sensitive skin, experimenting with different skincare products can be a gamble. One misstep can cause a bad reaction that takes weeks to repair. This daily moisturizer from Naeli is formulated without those pesky ingredients that notoriously cause problems for people with sensitive skin.

The Daeli Day Moisturizer is made without parabens, oxybenzone, octinoxate, homosalate, synthetic fragrances, dyes, or sulfates. That means you’re getting clean, natural ingredients that hydrate and protect skin without any unwanted irritation — hallelujah!

The Best Dermatologist-Tested Anti-Aging SPF: RoC Multi Correxion Daily Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $18.99

RoC is known for making skincare that’s affordable and effective, and their 30 SPF Multi Correxion Daily Moisture is no different. This formula uses a range of clinically proven ingredients to fight the signs of aging for visibly younger skin. The signature Hexyl-R Complex helps to reduce discoloration, density loss, dryness, dullness, and wrinkles.

Whether you’re troubled with crow’s feet, dry skin, or fine lines, this formula goes the distance by preventing further damage, rejuvenating skin, and protecting against UVA/UVB rays — all for under $20!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Dry Skin: Origins Plantscription SPF 25

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $52.88

If maintaining your skin’s moisture is a chore, the Plantscription SPF 25 from Origins will help give you age-defying hydration alongside UV protection. This rich, creamy formula delivers hydrating compounds that reduce the appearance of fine lines to create a lit-from-within glow.

In addition to reinforcing your skin’s moisture barrier, this product uses anogeissus, a natural wound healer that supports your skin’s collagen. Collagen gives your skin elasticity that’s essential to a smoother, younger-looking appearance.

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for All Skin Types: Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $106.00

Although it may be on the pricey side, the Revitalizing Supreme+ multi-action SPF from Estée Lauder brings a firmer, smoother, more radiant appearance across all skin types. This cream calls on moringa extract, also known as the miracle tree, to encourage collagen and elastin production.

A host of antioxidants and anti-irritants help to ward off discoloration and uneven tone, doubling down on anti-aging when coupled with SPF 15. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, this silky-soft cream adds sun protection and youthful radiance to your morning routine.

The Best Anti-Aging SPF on a Budget: L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $14.90

This budget-friendly pick combines SPF 30 with glycolic acid, vitamin C, and pro-retinol to give skin a brighter, more even appearance. It’ll also give your skin a hefty dose of daily moisture to keep the surface soft and supple.

This product is suitable for all skin types and can easily take the place of your daily morning moisturizer. Whether you’re combatting future fine lines or trying to reduce the appearance of existing ones, this cost-effective cream has you covered.

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Brighter Skin: Vichy Sunscreen LiftActiv Peptide-C

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $39.00

A lack of SPF in the past may have left you with dark spots or an uneven skin tone, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck with the signs of sun damage! The Sunscreen LiftActiv Peptide-C from Vichy works to reduce the signs of damage while protecting you from future harm with SPF 30.

Vitamin C and phyto peptides work to diminish the appearance of dark spots while brightening skin. Vitamin C works as an antioxidant to protect against oxidative stress and correct skin tone, while phyto peptides improve elasticity and firmness. Use this formula as a daily moisturizer to hit rewind on sun damage!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Acne-Prone Skin: CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $21.99

Finding the perfect set of skincare products is difficult enough as is, but when you’re also prone to breakouts, the challenge doubles. Fortunately, CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Day Cream with SPF 30 is packed with ingredients that deliver daily hydration and skin protection without inciting breakouts.

This cream has retinol, one of the most effective ingredients in skincare. Retinol has been clinically proven not to irritate skin and can treat everything from fine lines to acne. Additionally, the formula is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores. If you want to protect your skin and combat aging without sacrificing skin clarity, CeraVe has you covered.

The Best Clean Beauty Anti-Aging SPF: MDSolarSciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $75.00

If you’re all about clean ingredients in your skincare, the MDSolarSciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer with SPF 30 is your new daily staple. This cream is packed with goodness like vitamin C, rosehip, grape, rosemary, and green tea extract to give your skin an antioxidant boost.

Along with its moisturizing and protecting properties, this formula uses nourishing ingredients that give your skin a dewy, youthful look. Plus, you won’t have to worry about a pesky white cast with this product — it blends seamlessly and works with your skin tone to leave nothing but a healthy glow.

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Mature Skin: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect for Mature Skin

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $12.49

Specifically formulated for mature skin, the L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect cream offers SPF 15 alongside a host of anti-aging benefits to protect against sun damage while renewing skin at the surface.

Soy seed proteins and beta hydroxy improve skin elasticity while reducing dark spots, leaving behind more supple, even skin. In fact, L’Oreal reports that 73% of users saw firmer, more balanced skin within 8 weeks of use. When you couple these benefits with sun protection and 24-hour moisture, this product becomes an anti-aging weapon!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Minimizing Pores: Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Day Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.99

There’s not a lot that this day cream doesn’t do — in addition to sun protection, it works to hydrate, replenish, brighten, even, firm, smooth, and yes, even reduce the size of pores. If large pores are one of your top skincare concerns, this oil-free formula is the moisturizer you’ve been searching for.

Formulated with VitaNiacin Complex II, this cream promotes healthy-looking skin on all fronts. It absorbs quickly, leaving your skin with a radiant glow rather than a glossy sheen. Reduce the appearance of pores and go after healthy, nourished skin with this multi-purpose magic!

The Best Anti-Aging SPF for Young Skin: Acure Radically Rejuvenating SPF Day Cream

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $15.50

You may be young, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for anti-aging in your skincare routine. Take the preventative approach by proactively combatting sun damage with products like Acure’s Radically Rejuvenating SPF Day Cream. When used with other sun protection measures, you can dramatically decrease early skin aging to keep your skin smooth and supple.

This vegan, cruelty-free formula calls on nourishing botanicals like turmeric, ferulic acid, and vitamin C to give your skin some TLC. When you couple these ingredients with SPF 30, you’re giving your skin the goodness it needs to maintain its smoothness and elasticity — future you will be grateful!

No matter your age or skin type, SPF should rank at the top of your skincare routine. Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is the best course of action for your appearance and your overall health — and who wouldn’t want that?

When selecting the best SPF for you, make sure to pick a product that’s compatible with your skin type. Be sure to give it a fair shot at working its magic, too. Most skincare products take a few weeks or months before actual results are noticeable, but with a bit of patience, you’ll be looking at a more radiant version of yourself in no time!