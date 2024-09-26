Every rose has its thorn, and while the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards showcased stars shining on the red carpet, some outfits certainly missed the mark.
The second annual event returned on Thursday, September 26, at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry, where celebrities boldly showcased their daring fashion choices.
Machine Gun Kelly – Worst
Kelsea Ballerini – Best
The “Cowboys Cry Too” artist looked fabulous in a graphic print maxi dress that accentuated her angles beautifully.
Jason Tartick – Worst
The Bachelor Nation star looked dapper! The red jacket set him apart on the red carpet.
Miranda Lambert – Best
Miranda rarely disappoints on the red carpet and today was no exception! The songstress appeared elegant in a sequined gown that highlighted her curves with a plunging neckline.
Christina Mandrell – Worst
While we adore the shape of her gown, Christina’s outfit missed the mark with the accessories.
Kaitlyn Bristowe – Best
The former Bachelorette lead stunned on the red carpet in a see-through two-piece set.
Reyna Roberts – Best
The “Pretty Little Devils” singer ditched the usual red carpet style and opted for something boldly sexy instead.
Shania Twain – Best
The host of the evening looked stunning in a bedazzled denim gown paired with matching elbow-length gloves.
Craig Conover – Best
The Southern Charm alum exuded class on the red carpet in a tailored pinstripe suit.
Daisy Kent – Best
The Bachelor alum went for an all-black outfit on the red carpet, finishing the look with a scarf around her neck as a playful accessory.
Dylan Dreyer – Best
The meteorologist looked very elegant in an all-white gown and simple jewelry.
Dani Rose – Worst
Although Dani made a statement by wearing neon green on the red carpet, the overall outfit fell flat.
The Montana Boyz – Worst
While some members of the group nailed their outfits, the Montana Boyz lost points for their lack of a cohesive look.
Whitney Leavitt – Worst
The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star stepped out in a striking siren red cut-out gown. Although the silhouette was stunning, it took a turn with the numerous bows.
Mackenzie Porter – Worst
The Canadian singer and songwriter went for a cutesy look on the red carpet; however, fans were not a fan of the two-toned skirt.