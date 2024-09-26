Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 Peoples Choice Country Awards Red Carpet Photo 00000

Getty (3)

The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards: Red Carpet Photos

Fashion & Beauty
Sep 26, 2024 6:19 pm·
By
Picture

Every rose has its thorn, and while the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards showcased stars shining on the red carpet, some outfits certainly missed the mark.

The second annual event returned on Thursday, September 26, at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry, where celebrities boldly showcased their daring fashion choices.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal
Picture