Hailie Jade Mathers has been with her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, ever since college. But she’s extremely private when it comes to their five-year relationship. Rapper Eminem‘s daughter thrilled fans in July 2021 when she shared a very rare photo alongside her longtime love.

“I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I’m happy it’s with you,” Hailie captioned a photo sitting outdoors next to a smiling Evan. The beauty influencer looked stunning as ever, with her usual flawless makeup covering her gorgeous face.

Hailie wore a plunging copper sundress with side cutouts as she leaned her arm lovingly over Evan’s left shoulder. She had her hair tucked into a stylish off-white trilby hat.

The Instagram star has been dating Evan since 2016. The pair were students at Michigan State University, where Hailie studied psychology and Evan majored in economics. He’s also reportedly an avid golfer.

In a 2018 exclusive interview with Hailie in the Daily Mail, a source said that her famous father — real name Marshall Mathers — approves of the couple.

“Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying,” an insider told the publication. Eminem’s brother Nathan Kane Mathers is a fan of Hailie’s boyfriend. In the photo she posted to Instagram, he cheered, “My homie, Evan,” in the comments.

“She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends and holidaying with Evan,” the source continued, adding, “She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies.”

Hailie Jade/Instagram

One of the first times Evan appeared on Hailie’s Instagram was on March 18, 2017, when the couple was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Next to a photo wrapped in each other’s arms, she wrote, “Feeling extra lucky today.”

Evan is currently employed as an Enterprise Growth Executive at Scout, an investigation management company. He works out of Royal Oak, Michigan.

He describes himself as being experienced “in formulating digital investigative strategies and consulting on incident management. Primary focus in anti-counterfeit initiatives, occupational health and safety programs, and special investigation units,” and Evan calls himself a “strong business development professional.”

While Hailie has several million Instagram followers who can’t wait for her next beauty or fashion post, Evan isn’t so open. He has his account set to private with nearly 800 followers.

Fans joked in the caption of Hailie’s photo about her dad’s habit of putting real-life family drama into his raps. “Don’t hurt her. Whatever you do. Your life will go down in history,” one person advised Evan, while another added, “He must be so afraid to do something wrong when being around her father.” After five years of happiness with Hailie, Evan is probably quite comfortable around Eminem.