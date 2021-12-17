Sponsored content in conjunction with Pearl Milling Company.

Give your Pearl Milling Company pancakes a seasonal touch with this delicious winter recipe! It’s hard not to “stack up” on memorable morning moments while enjoying the light and fluffy texture of these pancakes with loved ones.

Pearl Milling Company Eggnog Pancakes:

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/4 cups prepared eggnog

2 eggs

3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1/4 cup milk, if needed

Eggnog topping (recipe below)

Holiday sprinkles (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat griddle to 375F or heat skillet over medium-low heat

In a large bowl, whisk together pancake mix, sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon

Whisk eggnog, eggs and melted butter together and add to pancake mixture (be sure to stir until large clumps disappear)

If mixture seems too thick, add milk (one tablespoon at a time) until desired consistency

Let stand 1 to 2 minutes

Pour 1/4 cup batter onto lightly greased griddle or skillet

Cook about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until a few bubbles appear on surface and bottom is golden brown; turn, continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes

Reduce heat to 350F if pancakes are browning too quickly

Serve with Eggnog Topping and/or Pearl Milling Company Syrup

Eggnog Topping:

Place 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in bowl

Add eggnog to make a sauce-life consistency

Spoon over pancakes and top with holiday sprinkles (if desired)

