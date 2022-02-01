Country singer Mickey Guyton will be performing for the biggest audience of her life when she takes the stage at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on February 13 to perform the National Anthem. She tweeted out her glee on February 1, writing, “Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” about the opportunity and honor.

When Mickey posted the announcement on her Instagram account, fellow country music stars cheered on her massive gig. “Go go go!!!!! So happy for you Mama!” singer Jennifer Nettles wrote, while LeAnn Rimes told Mickey, “So freaking proud of YOU,” with a red heart emoji. That’s truly coming full circle, as Mickey was inspired to pursue a career in music after seeing LeAnn perform the National Anthem before a Texas Rangers baseball game while growing up in the team’s town of Arlington. Here’s what you need to know about country music sensation and Grammy nominee Mickey ahead of her Super Bowl performance!

Mickey Is a Married Mom

The singer tied the knot with Los Angeles-based lawyer Grant Savoy in June 2017. The pair were together for seven years and engaged for four years before getting married. Mickey revealed in August 2020 that the couple were expecting their first child together, and welcomed a son, Grayson, in January 2021.

Mickey Has an Impressive Net Worth

The Texas native is worth between $1 million and $5 million as of 2021, according to Celebs Age Wiki. Mickey was the opening act for country superstar Brad Paisley‘s Crushin’ It Word Tour in 2015. She went on to record several EPs in the years that followed. Her breakthrough single “Black Like Me,” became a sensation in 2020, earning Mickey a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. She released her debut studio album, Remember Her Name, in 2021.

Mickey Is a Trailblazer

In addition to being the first Black female artist to be nominated in any of the Grammy’s country categories, she became the first Black woman to cohost a major awards show, teaming up with Keith Urban for the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Mickey Tried But Failed to Make It on American Idol

She auditioned for season 8 of the singing competition show when she was 22 years old but was eliminated before the live shows began featuring the top 24 contestants. Two years later in 2011, Mickey made the move from Los Angeles to Nashville and kept plugging away in the music industry, eventually getting signed to prestigious Capitol Records Nashville. She went on to earn a nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2015 ACM Awards.

Mickey Is Her Nickname

She was born Candace Mycale Guyton but goes by a twist on her middle name.