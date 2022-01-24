Ready for some football? Super Bowl 2022 is right around the corner on February 13, and there is a lot to know about the big game (and halftime show) before it airs.

When and Where Is Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, February 13, and kick off starts at 6:30 p.m. EST. It will be held at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, which is the home field for the Rams and Chargers.

The new Los Angeles stadium, which opened in 2020, was originally supposed to host the big game in 2021. However, weather-related construction delays forced the league to move the game to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, which postponed SoFi’s hosting responsibilities to 2022.

This is the first time since 2003 that the Super Bowl will not be held on the first Sunday in February due to the NFL’s new expanded 18-week schedule.

Who Is Playing in Super Bowl 2022?

The stage is set for the NFL playoffs to determine who will play in Super Bowl 56. On January 30, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs — on their home turf in Missouri — for the AFC Championship game.

Later that day, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship. The winners of each of these high-stakes games will determine who will face off during the Super Bowl.

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock

The Bengals are considered the underdog, since the last three Super Bowls have featured at least one of the other final three teams. If Los Angeles were to make it all the way, they would only be the second team in NFL history to play at their home stadium during the Super Bowl, with the Bucs making history as the first team last year.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022?

The game will air on NBC and coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. EST. Livestreams of Super Bowl LVI will also be available on the Peacock app, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show?

Of course, many people watch the big game for the star-studded halftime show. This year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to star during the performance.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement when the performance lineup was announced, calling the upcoming show an “unforgettable cultural moment.”