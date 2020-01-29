Only the King of Pop could pull off standing on stage for 90 seconds … without moving … when acts only given 13 minutes to perform! By the time he busted into “Jam,” fans were on the edge of their seats.
1996: Diana Ross
The former Supremes singer was indeed, supreme, at the 1996 halftime show. She belted out tunes like, “You Keep Me Hanging On,” “Baby Love” and “I Will Survive” before heading out on a helicopter. As one does.
2001: Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige
Can you get any more epic than this? The powerhouse performers were all on the stage at the same time. *Picks jaw up off the floor.*
2002: U2
TBH, I’ve never listened to their album (remember when everyone was FORCED into it on iTunes??), but they’ve been around forever and certainly know how to get the crowd going.
2003: Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt
No doubt this was the greatest halftime show of all time! I may or may not have seen Shania Twain in concert three times, so I’m a lil biased.
2005: Paul McCartney
Do we even need to explain this one?
2006: The Rolling Stones
The fact that these dudes have been around for 50+ years is honestly mind-boggling.
2007: Prince
Y’all, he played “Purple Rain” in a straight-up downpour. Iconic.
2008: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
No bells and whistles here! Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ performance was underrated because he (gasp!), just let his talent shine. The then 57-year-old offered up hits like “American Girl,” “Free Fallin” and “Won’t Back Down.”
2009: Bruce Springsteen
Who doesn’t love a Jersey boy? “I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up,” he told the crowd. Sure thing, Boss!
2010: The Who
A classic choice.
2012: Madonna, Ceelo Green and LMFAO
Remember the Cleopatra costume and church choir? Oh yeah, and some type of cheerleader outfit? It’s safe to say no one was bored during this spectacle.
2013: Beyoncé
Football fans, let’s get in formation! JK, that song didn’t actually come out until 2016, but #TBT to when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined Bey on stage for a Destiny’s Child reunion.
2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot
There’s no way you could forget Katy Perry‘s viral moment. Does “left shark” ring a bell to anyone?
2017: Lady Gaga
Last, but certainly not least, Lady Gaga made fans go ~gaga~ for her performance. We can’t wait to see what iconic moments J. Lo and Shakira have on Sunday. Game on!