Best Halftime Shows

Getty Images (4)

Football, Who? From Prince to Beyonce, These Halftime Performers Stole the Show Every. Single. Time.

Entertainment
Jan 29, 2020 3:14 pm·
By
Picture

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are going head-to-head in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2, blah blah, but we’re far more excited about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, y’all. Alex Rodriguez‘s fiancé and the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress will take the stage during the NFL halftime show, and honestly, that’s all we really care about. Along with the commercials, of course. Keep scrolling to see previous performers!  

These Super Bowl Snacks Will Be a Touchdown With Your Guests — Or Just Yourself!
More in Entertainment
is kylie jenner going to the super bowl
Is Kylie Jenner at the Super Bowl? We Doubt She'd Miss an Opportunity to Support Her Man!
Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys
Cardi B and the Backstreet Boys? Here Are All of the 2019 Super Bowl Commercials So Far
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen kissing
Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Super Bowl Power Couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Picture
Exclusives