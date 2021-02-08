Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pack on the PDA on the Field After Super Bowl Win — Photos

Another year, another Super Bowl win. Tom Brady celebrated on the field with wife Gisele Bündchen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and won Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021.

The supermodel, 40, spent the whole day cheering on her husband, 43, as he played in the big game. “Let’s go Bucs!!!! Let’s go papai!!!!” Gisele captioned two selfies on Instagram of herself rocking black, red and orange.

Courtesy Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

After the game, the Brazilian beauty excitedly stormed the field with her and the athlete’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian, and her stepson Jack, whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Considering this was the former Patriots player’s seventh Super Bowl win, Gisele is no stranger to cheering on her man during the big game, and they have even exciting things happening this month. The couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on February 26, and they are still going strong.

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” a source previously told Life & Style about the NFL star and supermodel. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”

The A-list duo love gushing over their milestones, both big and small. “The first photo is where we met and the second is what we’ve become,” Tom wrote in February 2020 for their 11th anniversary. He posted one photo of his lovely wife standing in front of a wine bar and a second of her snuggling their kiddos. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy anniversary, love of my life.”

That’s not to say they haven’t dealt with ups and downs in their relationship. “There was a couple [of] years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Tom explained on The Howard Stern Show in April 2020. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

He added he made a “big transition” to help his wife feel more “satisfied” in their marriage.

It looks like these two are right on track. Keep scrolling to see photos of Tom and Gisele sharing a kiss after Super Bowl LV!