Big game veteran! Tom Brady has played in a whopping nine Super Bowls during his career on the New England Patriots. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and Super Bowl LV, which takes place on Sunday, February 7, will be the tenth Super Bowl the quarterback has played in. See more about his career stats below!

The California native won six of the nine Super Bowls he’s participated in. He received his first victory ring with the Patriots in 2001 against the St. Louis Rams during his first season as a starter. Surprisingly, the NFL star only threw three total passes as a rookie the previous season.

Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Although the Pats didn’t make the playoffs the following season, they went on to play in (and win) two consecutive Super Bowls against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles in 2003 and 2004.

The next Super Bowl the Patriots competed in was versus the New York Giants in 2007. They had an incredible season and went 16-0, but Eli Manning, who retired in January 2020, bested the east coast team and they ultimately lost. The same scene played out in 2011 when the Pats lost yet again to the Giants.

Tom and the Patriots went to the big game for the sixth time in 2014 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks. Things skyrocketed for the team from there, and they appeared in the Super Bowl for three consecutive years — 2016, 2017 and 2018. Tom received his fifth and sixth Super Bowl rings during 2016 and 2018.

The longtime quarterback signed a $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. “I’m prepared to give them every bit of commitment I’ve had my entire career to be the best I could be, to help this team be the best it could be,” Tom, who is married to wife Gisele Bündchen, said at the time. The Bucs also welcomed hotshot player Rob Gronkowski to the team after he was traded from the Patriots.

In addition, the pro athlete has been an NFL MVP three times and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2009 after injuring his left knee. He holds the record in passing touchdowns with 581 and has thrown 79,204 passing yards during his career, making him second in NFL history.

There’s a reason he’s considered the GOAT!