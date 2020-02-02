Sing It Loud and Proud! The Best National Anthem Super Bowl Performances Over the Years

As much as everyone loves the Super Bowl halftime show, nothing is more powerful than the singing of the national anthem. After all, it’s what kicks off the big game … you know, aside from the actual kickoff.

This year, for Super Bowl LIV, the ever-talented Demi Lovato will join the ranks of esteemed artists like Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson in singing The Star-Spangled Banner. Considering how incredible Demi’s performance of her new song, “Anyone,” at the 2020 Grammy Awards was, we have no doubt that her solo on Sunday, February 2, will follow in suit.

Believe it or not, there are a ton — and we mean A TON — of people out there who place bets on the length of the national anthem. Ultimately, it’s your basic over-under system with a two-minute benchmark. Take Gladys Knight, for example. In 2019, the legendary soul artist completed her rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner in two minutes and one second.

According to Sports Illustrated, it’s likely that Demi, 27, will stay under. However, the popular athletic publication made sure to include references to every time the former Disney Channel star has sung the national anthem. Demi’s longest rendition was in 2017 and clocked in at two minutes and 11 seconds. Her shortest was in 2011 at one minute and 49 seconds.

Who says the Super Bowl is all about football, huh? To be honest, we’re just excited to see the beloved pop star continue to thrive — no matter how long it takes! Unsurprisingly, many of her fans feel the same way.

“You’re going to be incredible,” one follower gushed after the big announcement was made. “So proud of you,” added another. “Demi’s not playing games,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Bringing the heat in Miami, girl!”

The Super Bowl airs on Fox on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best national anthem Super Bowl performances over the years.