What a milestone! Football legend Tom Brady and his model wife, Gisele Bündchen, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on February 26 — and needless to say, their social media tributes to one another reminded us that love is, in fact, real.

“The first photo is where we met and the second is what we’ve become,” the 42-year-old athlete gushed over his partner, 39, on both Twitter and Instagram. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of My Life,” he concluded, adding three heart-eyed emojis.

The first photo is where we met and the second is what we’ve become. You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life 😍😍😍 @giseleofficial pic.twitter.com/nlEbseIMnP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 26, 2020

Of course, the former Victoria’s Secret angel also sent love to her hubby for their big day. “I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo,” she captioned a photo of the couple years ago, adding three red heart emojis.

It’s no surprise to see these two lovebirds shower each other with affectionate praise to celebrate their long-standing union. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively about how the dynamic duo has crafted the ultimate partnership within their marriage.

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” the source gushed about the twosome in January 2019. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems. They have created the perfect life together.”

Last year, they showed off just how much they adored each other with their tenth anniversary tributes. Naturally, they raved over the beautiful life they’ve given one another — and we may or may not have shed a tear or two.

“My heart is so full and I am so blessed!” Tom wrote on social media. “I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

Gisele couldn’t help but gush over her love for the Patriots player. “Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special,” she raved in her own post. “May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”

Can you say #RelationshipGoals or can you say #RelationshipGoals, y’all? Happy happy, you two!