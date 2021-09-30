Football lovers, rejoice! Some of R&B and hip hop’s hottest artists will be taking the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are among the all-stars confirmed for the highly anticipated event held at the brand-new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced the five music icons booked for the gig on Thursday, September 30. “43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI,” read their caption teasing the news.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Roc Nation’s founder, Jay-Z, said he’s also pumped about the big show ahead, describing it as “history in the making” in his own statement.

“Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music,” Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo, added. “This year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

Fans can hardly wait to see the group come together after several other musical greats had the honor. Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira as well as The Weeknd were among the past Super Bowl performers.

The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) previously said the once-in-a-lifetime experience was unforgettable and had him beaming hours after he left the Raymond James Stadium following a 14-minute dazzling display.

“Still buzzing from last night. I couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance,” he tweeted in February 2021. “Thank you @pepsi @NFL @RocNation for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it!”

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a big 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but who will take home the Lombardi trophy this year?

We’ll get to find out after the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show!