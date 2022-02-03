Written in partnership with Ascend Advertising.

To set a firm foot for oneself in any business industry today is no walk in the park for anyone. Still, we have read and learned about a few people who have exceeded limits and gone beyond their comfort zones to create something unique of their own. Having such strong visions and goals in life requires individuals to fearlessly move forward on their path without batting an eye, keeping a razor-sharp focus on what they seek in life and in their careers. To do the same in an industry as competitive as luxury jewellery making and designing can test a person’s patience to the core, knowing the fact that many established players already rule the same. Also, the UK is known more for producing some of the greatest talents in the industry. Among which, rising from nothing and going ahead in creating a name of his own is a young creative mind named Godson Umeh, who not only believed in what he dreamt but also spared no effort in turning the same into a “glittering” reality for him.

Godson Umeh as the custom jeweller and designer that he is today of the UK has had his own sweet journey so far in his career, and we cannot go without mentioning the kind of strong mental fortitude this young lad has shown in just a few short years to make his name synonymous with success in the ever-so-competitive industry. Born in 1995 in Reading, the UK, and starting everything from scratch to reach where he is today had him face multiple downs before he could rise above them all and create his unique niche with his custom jewels and designs. Godson Umeh today is the man behind “GodsonThePlug,” serving as the proud CEO.

He recalls how it all began for him at 19 years of age when he decided to quit school to explore more things in life and create meaning out of it. Starting from reselling clothes and footwear to gaining success up until he quit school in his business to establishing his own business still as a teenager, he came a long way. Today GodsonThePlug is all about offering elite fashion pieces capable of winning hearts and captivating the attention of all. His custom pendants and rings speak for themselves; such is the precision and delicateness with which they are made by this young talent. So far, he has served a long list of clientele, including many celebrities as well like Lawrence Smith, aka Big Larry, and Lil Mosey.

Godson Umeh even attained more buzz for his custom-made jewels like the “ZTTW” chain for Zlatan Ibile, thorne chain for Raheem Sterling, and custom ring for Leon Bailey, apart from serving Darkoo and Konan of the rap duo, Krept, and Konan, among others, all prominent names of their respective fields.

