Wellness can be a loaded word. For the folks at Gryph & IvyRose it meant one thing: relooking at everyday challenges — bath time, bedtime, the occasional moody moment — and creating a holistic and sustainable wellness regimen the whole family could get behind (ages 2 and up). By tapping into the benefits of herbs and evolving ingredients, and integrating Chinese medicine and ayurvedic traditions, they seemed to have reinvented the family toolbox. It’s pretty ingenious.

Here are five ways Gryph & IvyRose is making wellness fun, easy and sustainable:

1. Call It A Night

For the gentlest nudge, this melatonin-free solution carefully crafted with botanicals, helps even the busiest little bees wind down naturally and support a full night’s sleep. $22.50 on GryphandIvyRose.com.

2. Belly Works

With nineteen carefully curated botanicals, this little wonder eases constipation and other digestive issues. $22.50 on GryphandIvyRose.com.